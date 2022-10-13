‘A cause for concern, but…’ – Rotherham United v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town face off in a lunchtime Yorkshire derby on Saturday.

New Millers boss Matt Taylor has had a challenging start to life in the Rotherham United hotseat, amassing just one point in his opening two games. A disappointing 3-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last time out was preceded by a 1-1 home draw with Millwall – the only strike his new side have registered in four Championship fixtures.

Despite a respectable start to the campaign, the South Yorkshire men are now just four points ahead of the relegation zone; territory Huddersfield Town currently occupy.

As for Huddersfield Town, Mark Fotheringham brings a new philosophy to the Terriers’ dressing room and will hope to quickly make substantial inroads into Town’s disastrous early season form. A win in his first home outing against managerless Hull City would have no done harm to the cause.

However, Fotheringham will need to tackle his team’s dreadful away record if he is to save the club from the unthinkable, with Town taking just one point on their travels this term – a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road in the Scotsman’s second game in charge.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions ahead of Saturday’s 12:45pm kick-off…

James Ray

“Rotherham’s form has faltered somewhat over recent weeks and they’re still adjusting to life under new boss Taylor. I think after their strong start to the season, the Millers may well drop down the table towards the sort of area many expected them to be once again.

“They’ve got some high-quality players in their ranks though and a promising boss in the form of Taylor.

“This is a great chance for them to pick up a first win under Taylor’s management, with Huddersfield Town collecting only one point from their five away games this season. They picked up a valuable win over Hull City under their own new boss in Fotheringham last time out though, putting some much-needed wind in their sails.

“Huddersfield’s away form is a cause for concern, but I think they might snatch a point here. I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Ryan Murray

”Last season, it would have been crazy to think that Huddersfield Town would find themselves four points below a newly promoted side. However, a new manager brings new hope, and Town may have just turned a corner with their victory over the Tigers last weekend.

“Ex-Exeter City chief Matt Taylor will just be looking to stabilize his side’s form in the coming weeks, with Paul Warne’s exit pre-empting a concerning slump in results. United’s home record is good, but a revitalized Terriers’ side will be hard to keep at bay.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Huddersfield Town