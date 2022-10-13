48-year-old becomes latest manager to distance himself from West Brom job

Millwall Gary Rowett has played down rumours linking him with the West Brom job.

West Brom are without a manager after sacking Steve Bruce at the start of this week and Rowett is said to be someone of interest to the club.

The 48-year-old is in his fourth season in charge of Millwall making him one of the longest-serving managers in the Championship.

He’s stabilised the club, having had them in or around the top 10 since taking over.

And Rowett’s focus doesn’t seem to be swaying from his duties at The Den – he told South London Press about his links to the West Brom job:

“As a manager there is always some speculation and a lot of the times that speculation is unfounded or usually there is not really anything in it.

“For me it is exactly the same, I’ve had three years where all I concentrated on is trying to get Millwall in the top six after finishing eighth, 11th and ninth. That’s all my focus is on now. It’s very, very simple.

“I’ve got a very, very good relationship with John [Berylson], the owner, and Steve [Kavanagh, chief executive]. That is my focus rather than listening to headlines or listening to speculation. It’s as simple as that.

“As far as I’m concerned I’m here. I’m here, concentrating on try to win games of football… My concentration isn’t going to change any time soon on the job in hand, which is trying to get this club in the top-six.”

South London Press’ report goes on to mention that Millwall have received ‘no approach’ from West Brom regarding Rowett.

This comes after both Roy Keane and Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson distanced themselves from West Brom links.

West Brom – an untenable position?

West Brom is certainly a big opening in the Championship, but a lot of managers will likely do the same as Keane, Richardson and Rowett, and play down the rumours.

It’s a tough job. Bruce endured a rough ride at The Hawthorns and whilst his tactics, substitutions and so on are part of his downfall, the club is being poorly run from top to bottom.

Rowett has a good thing going at Millwall. He’s laid down some solid foundations for the club to build a play-off push upon and that might materialise this season.

For West Brom, it looks like their season will be a slog.