What’s former Swansea City and Ipswich Town man Jason Scotland up to these days?

Jason Scotland played for a host of clubs north and south of the border, with his time in the Football League perhaps best remembered for his spell at Swansea City.

Arriving in the land that bears his surname in 2003, Scotland soon made waves at Dundee United, racking up plenty of goals and a half-century of appearances at Tannadice.

A move to St. Johnstone then followed, with the Trinidad and Tobago international particularly impressing for the Perthshire outfit during the 2006/07 campaign as the Saints were pipped to the title by the now defunct Gretna.

The striker’s form at McDiarmid Park attracted the interest of several clubs, but it was Swans boss Roberto Martinez who managed to secure the signature of the Trinbagonian, via a free transfer, in the summer of 2007 – a move that turned out to be an incredibly astute piece of business.

Indeed, Scotland went on to notch 52 times in two remarkably successful seasons on Wales’ south coast as Swansea City lifted the League One title before challenging for a Championship play-off berth. Unsurprisingly therefore, the 41-time internationally capped forward quickly became a fan favourite amongst the Liberty Stadium faithful.

The current Belgium chief then made the talismanic attacker his first signing at Wigan Athletic, at that stage a consolidated Premiership club.

After a difficult season in Lancashire, Scotland found his scoring touch again with Ipswich Town. He managed 21 goals and seven assists in 97 outings for the Tractor Boys before spending 12 months at Barnsley.

A short stint back in Scotland followed, with the ex-Dundee United frontman turning out for Hamilton Academicals and lowly Stenhousemuir as his career wound down. He then returned to his native homeland, with the maverick striker finally hanging up his boots at TT Pro League side Ma Pau Stars.

But what’s Scotland up to these days?

It didn’t take time long for the former Trinidad & Tobago ace to head back to these shores, with a coaching opportunity at previous employers Hamilton Academical offered in 2017. Scotland spun various plates whilst in Lanarkshire, providing dedicated support to the Accies frontline, keeping tabs on the reserve team, and also delivering training sessions to academy players.

When head coach Martin Canning was sacked in January 2019, Scotland also exited the fray, as a wider managerial re-structure commenced at New Douglas Park.

The ex-Swansea City hero’s most recent role saw him take up a coaching position within Rangers’ youth set-up, with Scotland joining the Govan-based side in 2021.