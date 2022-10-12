What’s former Stoke City winger Matthew Etherington up to these days?

Matthew Etherington featured for several top-flight clubs in a career which was eventually cut short by injury in 2014.

A hard-working winger with a wand of a left foot, Etherington started his playing days at Peterborough United before landing his big break with Premiership outfit Tottenham Hotspur. A brief loan spell in West Yorkshire with Bradford City soon followed, as the former England U21 international struggled for first-team minutes at White Hart Lane.

In 2003, Etherington exited North London in search of further playing opportunities.

He signed for Glenn Roeder’s West Ham side as they adjusted to life in the Championship. The tricky forward helped the Hammers to promotion at the second time of asking, becoming a quick favourite among supporters.

After 192 appearances in West London, Etherington opted to eventually venture out of the capital, joining Tony Pulis’ Stoke City in the 2010 January transfer window.

It was here that the Cornwall-born attacker arguably played his best football, endearing himself to those visiting the Britannia Stadium each week.

True, his case was perhaps helped by the fact that the Potters were enjoying their best period in decades, securing their joint best league finish in 30 years in Etherington’s inaugural season, before reaching the F.A Cup Final the following term.

The resultant Europa League campaign saw City crash out to Spanish side Valencia in the last 32, but the years which accompanied Etherington’s tenure were undoubtedly a resounding success.

Unfortunately, one of Peterborough United’s most-celebrated Academy graduates was forced to call it quits in 2014, after a recurring back injury proved too much to overcome.

But what’s Etherington up to these days?

Still a young man upon his retirement at a modest 33, the ex-Spurs winger quickly turned his hand to media work, picking up gigs at BBC Radio Stoke and given a resident column in the Stoke Sentinel.

Etherington was clearly talented in his journalistic enterprises, going on to create the ‘Professional player’s’ magazine, a regular publication exclusively targeted at professional footballers. Furthermore, he penned his insightful autobiography, ‘Lucky Man’, which was released in March 2018, where the Englishman candidly spoke about his battles with gambling addiction.

Later that year, Etherington re-joined Posh, this time in a coaching capacity, as he took on the role of the club’s U18 manager. From here, he quickly progressed into more senior positions, heading up the U23 side, before linking up with Darren Ferguson as his assistant manager.

A one-match stint as caretaker manager followed in the wake of Ferguson’s resignation last February, but Etherington was returned to coaching the youngsters after new boss Grant McCann opted to assemble his own backroom staff.