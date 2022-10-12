What’s former Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic man Hermann Hreidarsson up to these days?

Hermann Hreidarsson made 610 career appearances between 1993 and 2014.

Hreidarsson, now age 48, began his career in his native Iceland with IBV, arriving in England shortly after with Crystal Palace.

Palace signed him in 1997 and the centre-back spent one season at Selhurst Park before leaving for Brentford, and then Wimbledon.

But it was with Ipswich Town where he really kick-started his career – Hreidarsson joined the Tractor Boys in 2000 and made 128 appearances for the club in three seasons there.

Charlton handed Hreidarsson a Premier League lifeline in 2003 and it proved to be another positive stint for the Icelandic defender who spent four seasons at The Valley, making 149 appearances.

A five-year stint at Portsmouth followed where Hreidarsson racked up another 122 appearances, with most of them coming in the Premier League.

Hreidarsson was also part of the Pompey side that won the FA Cup in 2008.

But what’s Hreidarsson up to these days?

After a brief spell with Coventry City following his Fratton Park exit, Hreidarsson returned to Iceland. He had spells with IBV and Fylkir before stepping into coaching, with his first role as player/manager of IBV.

Hreidarsson then managed Fylkir’s men and women side before moving to India to be no.2 to former England goalkeeper and IBV teammate David James at Kerala Blasters.

That was only a brief spell, and in 2019 Hreidarsson was back in England, this time as no.2 to Sol Campbell at Southend United.

In 2020 though, Hreidarsson returned to Iceland to take the Próttur Vogum job, but he’s now managing IBV again.

Hreidarsson remains an up-and-coming coach in the Icelandic game and we could yet see him back on English shores in the dugout one day.

He was a commanding centre-back who gave his all for any club he played for, and he’ll certainly be remembered fondly by Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth fans.