What’s former Norwich City man Darren Huckerby up to these days?

Darren Huckerby joined Norwich City in 2003 and went on to make nearly 200 appearances for the club.

Huckerby, now 46, played for nine different clubs during his career but Carrow Road will be where he is most fondly remembered.

Talented forward Huckerby was clearly catching the eye when playing for his first club Lincoln City because two years later, he signed for Newcastle United, three tiers up in the Premier League. Huckerby wasn’t given much of a chance on Tyneside with no reserve team to build up fitness and a first-team full of top players.

A decent loan spell at Millwall got Huckerby moving again and in 1996, he signed for Coventry City. The Nottingham-born frontman came of age at Highfield Road, dazzling defenders with his pace and trickery, he went on to score 28 times in his 94 appearances for the club.

Huckerby struggled to hold down a regular place at his next club Leeds United before a more successful period at Manchester City followed. The former Sky Blues man played a big role in helping City back up to the top flight, scoring 26 goals as the club romped to the First Division title.

As Huckerby’s time at City drew to a close, he was twice sent out on loan, firstly to Nottingham Forest and then to Norwich City.

It was at the latter where Huckerby felt most at home, and eventually, the Canaries secured a deal to bring him to the club permanently.

Norwich City brought the best out of Huckerby and 14 goals in his debut season helped them to win promotion to the Premier League. Critics suggested that Huckerby had yet to cut it in the top flight, but this was dispelled the following season, the Canaries would ultimately succumb to the drop but Huckerby was a standout player, scoring seven times.

Huckerby flourished during his time with the Canaries, scoring 48 times and winning the player of the year award on two occasions. His loyalty remained strong during his time at the club, choosing to stay at Carrow Road, when other, more lucrative offers were on the table.

1 of 10 Which EFL club is currently managed by Ian Evatt? Burnley Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Barnsley

So what’s Huckerby up to these days?

Huckerby left Norwich City in 2008 but rather than possibly play against his former club, he chose to see out his career in America with San Jose Earthquakes. He enjoyed a promising first season with the club, managing six goals and three assists in 14 outings.

After hanging up his boots in 2009 following hip surgery, Huckerby returned home to Norfolk, where he still lives to this day.

He coached Norwich City’s academy between 2015 and 2017 and was made a club ambassador in 2019.

Huckerby will be fondly remembered by the Carrow Road faithful for his time at Norwich City, with his loyalty and performances rewarded with a fond relationship with the club’s supporters.