What’s former Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United man Matt Derbyshire up to these days?

Matt Derbyshire has over 500 career appearances to his name, having began his career back in 2003 with Blackburn Rovers.

Derbyshire, now age 36, joined Blackburn Rovers from non-league side Great Harwood Town in 2003.

He made his Premier League debut for the club in the 2004/05 season and eventually became an exciting prospect for the club, being named Supporters’ Young Player of the Year in 2005.

In six years at Ewood Park, Derbyshire made 86 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and spending time out on loan with various Football League clubs.

Derbyshire then spent time on loan with Greek side Olympiacos in the 2008/09 season, sparking a career largely spent in Europe – his stay at the Greek club was made permanent the following season.

Two years in Greece was followed by a return to England with Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United.

Derbyshire joined the Millers in 2014. He was an important player for the club during his two-season stay, scoring 18 goals in 74 total appearances.

But the Englishman then moved abroad again, joining Cypriot side Omonia where he enjoyed the most prolific spell of his career – Derbyshire scored 69 goals in 127 appearances, winning the Cypriot Golden Boot twice.

So what’s Matt Derbyshire up to these days?

After a spell in Australia, Derbyshire now plays in India with NorthEast United whom he joined this year.

His side compete in the Indian Super League and their new season has just begun, with Derbyshire starting their opening game v Bengaluru FC.

Derbyshire has led an interesting career which has taken him right across the world.

And wherever he’s been, he’s often found the back of the net, giving fans across the globe countless memories.

He is probably best remember for his time at Blackburn Rovers, with his rise from non-league to Premier League making for an impressive story.