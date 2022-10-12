West Brom now linked with Championship manager whose side currently sit inside the top-six

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is the latest to be linked with the West Brom job.

The Athletic have revealed that Swansea City boss Martin, 36, is of interest to West Brom as they search for Steve Bruce’s successor.

The Baggies parted ways with Bruce at the start of this week after a run of eight games without a win in the Championship, with West Brom sat in 22nd place of the table.

Martin has been in charge of Swansea City since August last year.

He was previously at MK Dons for nearly two years where he left with a win percentage of 37.5% – the exact same percentage that he currently boasts at Swansea City.

Martin is known for his passing-style of play which has earned plaudits up and down the country. This season his side have been playing effective football too with the Swans currently sat in 6th.

A good option, but is it realistic?

Whether or not the West Brom chiefs will pay out Martin’s Swansea City contract remains to be seen.

Swansea aren’t the biggest-spending or wealthiest side in the league and so it’s hard to see Martin costing a whole lot, but it’s also hard to see the Baggies poaching another Championship club’s manager.

Still, Martin is a manager hailed among contemporary football fans for his attractive and so far effective style of play, and that style of play could yet bring the best out of West Brom’s more technical players like John Swift and Jed Wallace in midfield.

It certainly would be a good appointment, but it seems a little too ambitious at this point.

West Brom return to action v Reading this weekend.