West Brom manager round up: Championship duo linked, Manchester United legend plays down rumours + more

West Brom’s search for Steve Bruce’s replacement rumbles on, with a number of names having been linked with the Baggies vacancy.

Bruce was sacked this week after eight months in charge and after a run of eight Championship games without a win.

His side are sitting in the relegation places of the Championship table, and there’s a sense that this upcoming appointment is West Brom’s most important for a number of years.

Names like Roy Keane and Sean Dyche have both been linked so far – Keane has ruled himself out of the running whilst Dyche is said to be holding out for a Premier League job.

Mirror said on Monday that the Baggeis have a three-man shortlist for the job – the names on said list include Chris Wilder, Carlos Corberan and Millwall boss Gary Rowett.

Of the three, Corberan’s name has been mentioned the most since, with reports saying that the Spaniard is a leading candidate for the job.

Elsewhere, it was claimed yesterday that Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson is a contender – he guided the Latics to promotion from League One last season.

And this morning it’s been revealed that Swansea City manager Russell Martin is also someone of interest to the Baggies hierarchy.

Michael Carrick has also been mentioned, but he’s being more closely linked with the Middlesbrough job right now.

Whilst names continue to be linked, Express & Star say that the club are looking to make a long-term appointment.

Their report goes on to state that the club want an up-and-coming manager to help rebuild the club, rather than provide a short-term solution.

More and more names continue to be linked with the job but it’s not known when the club are hoping to make an appointment by.

Richard Beale is in caretaker charge for this weekend’s game v Reading.