‘We’re hoping to get to the bottom of it’ – Peterborough United boss gives injury update on summer signing

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has given an update on goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright’s injury, in an interview with the Peterborough Telegraph.
Peterborough United signed Cartwright on loan from Hull City in the summer, but the 20-year-old has made just one appearance since making the switch from the MKM Stadium, playing 90 minutes in the 2-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Stevenage back in August.
He has appeared on the bench on one occasion since then, in the 2-1 away loss to Derby County later that month. However, in recent weeks he has been recovering from a reoccurring thigh injury and has spent time back at his parent club.
Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Posh boss McCann provided an update on Cartwright, stating he has suffered yet another setback.
“We’ve had a bit of bad news on Harvey. He felt his thigh again on the last day of his rehab at Hull so he’s had a scan and we’re just waiting for the results back from that,” he said.
“It’s a bit of a kick in the teeth for us. The boy is really upset again, he just needs to get to the bottom of this problem. All the time I was at Hull, he never missed a day of training and now all of a sudden, he’s got this thigh problem. We’re hoping to get to the bottom of it and that doing so isn’t far away.”
Lucas Bergstrom will continue between the sticks whilst Cartwright continues his rehabilitation, with Will Blackmore providing cover from the bench.
A blow for Peterborough United…
He is unfortunate to suffer an injury not long after arriving, and it is not known when he will return to action. Peterborough United, his parent club Hull City, and Cartwright himself will want the player to get fit as quickly as possible to be back in contention.
He has bags of potential and he will have been hoping to prove his worth and fulfil some of that potential out on loan in League One. However, that hasn’t come to fruition and the injury has unfortunately set him back even further in his development.
Posh do have players to cover in his absence with Bergstrom and Blackmore deputising. Cartwright will now face an even tougher task of getting into the side when he returns to full fitness, whenever that may be.