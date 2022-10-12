‘We’re hoping to get to the bottom of it’ – Peterborough United boss gives injury update on summer signing

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has given an update on goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright’s injury, in an interview with the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United signed Cartwright on loan from Hull City in the summer, but the 20-year-old has made just one appearance since making the switch from the MKM Stadium, playing 90 minutes in the 2-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Stevenage back in August.

He has appeared on the bench on one occasion since then, in the 2-1 away loss to Derby County later that month. However, in recent weeks he has been recovering from a reoccurring thigh injury and has spent time back at his parent club.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Posh boss McCann provided an update on Cartwright, stating he has suffered yet another setback.