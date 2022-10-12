Sheffield United receive fitness boost with key player set to return v Blackpool

Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic is set to return to action this weekend, according to Sky Sports.

Sheffield United have been without their summer signing in their last three outings, missing the 1-1 draw with Birmingham City and the back-to-back defeats at the hands of QPR and Stoke City last week.

It is no coincidence the Blades have taken just one point out of a possible nine without the Bosnia and Herzegovina international at their disposal, and so the club will want to get him back to full fitness and available as quickly as possible.

Thankfully for Sheffield United, that may be sooner rather than later, with Sky Sports reporting that Ahmedhodzic is in line to return to the squad when they host Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

Despite their lack of form in recent weeks, they do still sit top of the league but will need their best players in contention each and every week if they are to maintain momentum and achieve a place in the top two come the end of the campaign.

A huge boost for the Blades…

Ahmedhodzic has been a revelation since making the switch from Malmo in the summer, not only in his defensive solidity but his ability to score goals too, and it is imperative they get him back in the squad as soon as he is passed fit and made available.

Winless in three, Sheffield United need results to get back on the horse, and so the defenders’ return comes at the perfect time for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

It is not known whether Ahmedhodzic is fit enough to return to the starting eleven or whether he will just be included in the matchday squad. Regardless, his inclusion could be enough of a boost to get Sheffield United close to their best.