Rotherham United star suffers facial injury in reserves game v Huddersfield Town

Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay has picked up a facial injury whilst taking part in a reserves game against Huddersfield Town.

The Millers began their Central League Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, with a handful of first-team members who have had limited game time this season featuring.

Goals courtesy of striker Georgie Kelly and youngster Ben Hatton secured Rotherham United the win for the reserves team as they prepare for their Championship tie against the Terriers at the weekend.

Just 19 minutes into the tie though, the Yorkshire side were forced into a change after 27-year-old Lindsay suffered a rather gruesome facial injury on his birthday.

The midfielder posted the affects of the injury on his official Twitter account, featuring a nasty cut to his top lip.

It is unknown whether Lindsay will be available for selection for the weekend.

Big loss for the Millers?

Should the midfielder sit out the tie at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, it will be a hurtful miss for Rotherham United.

Despite only starting three games so far this season, Lindsay is an important player when on the pitch, and could’ve been in line for a place in the starting XI this weekend with Matt Taylor’s midfield out of form in recent outings.

In their last Championship campaign, the 2019 signing from Ross County was imperative in the middle three as the Millers were narrowly relegated to League One.

New boss Taylor is set to take part in a pre-match press conference before the weekend, in which we could hear an update on Lindsay’s injury.

The game against Huddersfield Town gets underway at 12:30pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.