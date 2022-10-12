Report reveals major update on Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick as ex-Manchester United man holds talks

Ex-Manchester United midfielder and coach Michael Carrick is ‘unlikely’ to be named Middlesbrough manager, reports The Athletic.

Carrick was in the running to land the Middlesbrough job after Chris Wilder’s sacking earlier this month.

But after holding talks with the club, Carrick is set to pass on the oppurtunity to take charge of Boro with The Athletic saying that the 41-year-old doesn’t believe this is the right time to step into management.

A report from iNews however claims that Carrick believes the job is not the right one for him to begin with managerial career with.

Boro currently sit in 21st place of the Championship table after the opening 13 games of the season, with a home game v Blackburn Rovers on the agenda this weekend.

Reports are now saying that former Middlesbrough midfielder Lee Cattermole is now being tipped as a potential replacement for Wilder, in what would be his first managerial role too.

Time running out for Boro?

Middlesbrough have been without a permanent manager in place for their last two games now.

Leo Percovich has taken temporary charge of the side, but there’s a sense that the club’s hierarchy aren’t sure where to turn to next with a number of different managers coming in and out of contention.

Carrick would’ve been a gamble, but it could’ve been a shrewd appointment too – him dropping out of the running though suggests that the Middlesbrough job wasn’t one that he fancied, and for what reason that might be remains to be seen.

Middlesbrough have some tough but winnable games coming up against Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town, and it could be a chance for Percovich to prove himself in the role.