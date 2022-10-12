Portsmouth man still attracting interest from abroad despite club’s u-turn on transfer stance

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he hopes midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe will stay at the club amid persisting interest from Australia’s A-League.

Portsmouth man Tunnicliffe was linked with a departure in the summer transfer window and it was said that the Hampshire outfit were willing to let him leave after his drop down the pecking order at Fratton Park.

A move failed to materialise inside the UK window, but with the A-League transfer window still open, Australian clubs have remained an option for Tunnicliffe it seems.

The News reports that Cowley has said clubs from down under remain keen on Tunnicliffe.

However, the Pompey boss has said that with Tom Lowery and Louis Thompson both sidelined as it stands, he hopes that Tunnicliffe will stay at the club amid their currently limited options in the middle of the park.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We hope Ryan will stay because we’ve obviously lost Louis Thompson and also have Tom Lowery injured at the moment.

“It’s an area which we thought was probably our strongest – and unfortunately two injuries later it doesn’t look so strong anymore.