Middlesbrough’s summer swoop for current Bristol City man was blocked, report reveals

Chris Wilder wanted Kal Naismith at Middlesbrough this summer, but the move was blocked by the Boro board as it did not meet their transfer strategy, Teesside Live have revealed.

Middlesbrough were in need of reinforcements in the transfer window, with then-manager Wilder looking to bolster his defensive options after parting company with veterans Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier.

Eventually they brought in Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith on free transfers after they left Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City respectively, whilst they signed Brighton’s Matt Clarke on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

However, before settling on their three signings, Wilder had wanted Luton Town’s Naismith.

The 30-year-old left Kenilworth Road at the end of his contract and was set to be a free agent. Yet any possibility of moving for Naismith was blocked by the Middlesbrough board as they weren’t looking to sign players over 30, with the defender signing for Bristol City instead.

This certainly highlights the disparity and regular disagreements between Wilder and the Middlesbrough hierarchy, and may well have been a reason as to why they parted company last week.

A strange turn of events…

The strategy of not signing players over 30 looks good on paper and allows the club to build long-term. Yet Middlesbrough signed Tommy Smith, and so it seems to be hypocritical of the board to block one move for a 30-year-old based on this reason, and then sign a different 30-year-old.

Smith is a player who will likely be a back-up and on the peripheries of the first-team fold, whilst Naismith could have come in to the starting eleven week in week out. He could have made a difference to a Boro side who are struggling in defence as things stand.

But Middlesbrough’s loss is Bristol City’s gain, as Naismith has been an important player for the Robins since making the switch to Ashton Gate. Admittedly they haven’t had the strongest start to their Championship campaign, but the Scotland youth international is expected to be a key member of the squad for the rest of the season and for the foreseeable future.