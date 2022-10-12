Manchester United pair training with Barrow

Barrow boss Pete Wild has confirmed that two Manchester United youth players are currently training with the club as part of the Red Devils’ Pro Experience Programme.

Barrow’s squad, for the most part, is made up of players with plenty of experience behind them, be it in non-league football or the football league.

It can prove to be a fruitful environment for emerging youngsters to learn from, helping their transition from youth football to the first-team game – a step that can prove difficult for some players.

Now, while speaking to the club’s official website, Barrow boss Wild has confirmed the Bluebirds are helping two of Manchester United’s youth players gain some experience of the senior environment.

A pair of unnamed players are currently training with the League Two club as part of the Red Devils’ Pro Experience Programme, with Wild stating he hopes it can help build a relationship between the two sides. He said:

“It came off the back of last week’s game against United U21s.

“Manchester United were very impressed with the way we conducted ourselves and do our business, on and off the pitch, and asked if we’d be interested in taking on a couple of lads.

“It’s fantastic that we can start to build a relationship with one of the biggest clubs in the world and hopefully this is just the start of a strong partnership.”

Building a link?

This can only be a good thing for Barrow.

It shows that the club’s set-up and the work going on behind the scenes has impressed Manchester United, who have now been willing to show their faith in the League Two side by entrusting them with two of their emerging youngsters.

Whether this is the start of a long-term relationship between the two clubs though, it remains to be seen.

If it’s a beneficial experience, the Bluebirds may well hope that the Red Devils trust them to take some of their players on loan in the future, further bolstering Wild’s ranks with some top young talents.

In the meantime though, Barrow’s priority will be stopping a three-game losing streak against Rochdale this weekend.