Key Norwich City figure enters discussions over potential Chelsea switch

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber is in talks over a surprise switch to Premier League side Chelsea, a report from The Sun has said.

Norwich City have had Webber on their books since April 2017.

The 38-year-old Welshman has a vast amount of experience behind him in boardroom roles and has overseen two promotions to the Premier League in his time at Carrow Road. Now, it seems his services could be wanted elsewhere.

The Sun has reported that Premier League giants Chelsea are now speaking with Webber in their search for a new sporting director.

American owner Todd Boehly has set about restructuring the hierarchy of the Stamford Bridge outfit and names from far and wide have been linked with the vacant post in West London. Webber seems to be the latest on the club’s radar too, with new manager Graham Potter also involved in the process of picking a new sporting director.

It is added that if Webber is offered the post, he is likely to accept/

What now for Webber?

Well, it remains to be seen just how the reported talks with Chelsea pan out, but it successful, it may well leave Norwich City searching for a new sporting director for the first time since 2017 when Webber arrived.

He had held roles with Huddersfield Town, Wolves. QPR, Liverpool and Wrexham before arriving at Carrow Road and has been an important figure in both their promotions while managing the club’s financial situation too.

Protests have been aimed at Webber before, most recently after the Canaries’ latest relegation from the Premier League.

It now seems as though a decision could be on the cards over his future though amid discussions with Chelsea.