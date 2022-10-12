Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Ipswich Town general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (12.10.22)

byLuke Phelps
12 October 2022
Ipswich Town currently sit in 2nd place of the League One table, with promotion looking like a real possibility for the Tractor Boys this season.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been in fine form this season, taking 30 points from their opening 13 games of the season and looking like title contenders in the process.

The Tractor Boys could yet be on their way back to the Championship after their relegation in 2019.

But with no game until this weekend, why not try your hand at our latest Ipswich Town general knowledge quiz, and see if you can score 100%!

How many seasons were Ipswich Town in the second tier of English Football for following their relegation from the PL in 2002?

