‘I don’t think…’ – Championship boss linked with West Brom job speaks out on rumours

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has played down his links to the vacant West Brom job.

Football Insider claimed yesterday that Wigan Athletic boss Richardson, 42, was of interest to the West Brom hierarchy as they look for Steve Bruce’s replacement.

Richardson saw his side beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Championship last night, adding to what’s been an impressive start to life back in the second tier for the Latics.

And when asked about the West Brom rumour after the game, Richardson said:

“I don’t think anyone should listen to rumours or anything else, other than how hard the lads worked.

“You know me as a person, what do you think? Thank you very much.”

Wigan’s win at home to Blackburn Rovers last night sees them move up into 9th place of the table and just two points outside the top-six.

West Brom meanwhile sit in 22nd, 10 points outside the play-off places.

Richardson going nowhere?

Richardson has a good thing going at Wigan Athletic. He’s already written himself into the club’s history books and he’s earning high praise from across the Football League for the job he’s doing at the club.

The West Brom opening will be an attractive one for a lot of managers. But Richardson seems settled at Wigan, and he seems loyal to the club after sticking with them through some tough times already.

Although he’s not completely hushed the rumour, it appears that Richardson is fully focused on the task at hand at Wigan Athletic, who are next in action against Sunderland this weekend.