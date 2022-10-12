‘Gutted’ – Bristol City ace confirms he’ll ‘be out for a while’ after recent operation

Bristol City wing-back Kane Wilson has said he’ll ‘be out for a while’ after undergoing an operation following a knee injury.

Bristol City made their swoop for Wilson in the summer, bringing him in after a starring promotion-winning season with Forest Green Rovers.

The 22-year-old hasn’t played quite the role many thought he would though. He’s made only four Championship appearances with Mark Sykes proving to be the go-to man on the right-hand side.

He’s been sidelined for the last two games too, sitting out after jarring his knee against QPR.

At the time, Nigel Pearson stated it was hoped Wilson wouldn’t be facing long on the sidelines, but a new update suggests that the summer signing is facing an extended spell out.

Speaking on Twitter, Wilson confirmed he has undergone surgery and will ‘be out for a while’. Here’s what he had to say:

Gutted that I’m going to be out for a while, but I’m happy to say my op went well. Fully focused now on coming back stronger and getting back out there with the boys!❤️‍🩹💪🏼⚽️ — Kane Wilson (@_KaneWilson5) October 11, 2022

It remains to be seen just how long he faces out, but it will be hoped he can make a smooth and speedy recovery.

In the meantime…

While Wilson works his way back to fitness, fellow summer signing Sykes will likely continue in his starting role on the right.

The former Oxford United man has started 11 games so far, only missing out on ties with Cardiff City and Blackpool back in August due to a suspension picked up in the 2-0 win over Luton Town.

Ex-Manchester United youngster George Tanner will likely be Sykes’ deputy too as he bids to challenge for a starting spot in Pearson’s side.

Wilson proved to be a star player with Forest Green and although it hasn’t quite shone through yet, it will be hoped he can prove his quality in the Championship and break into the side once he returns.