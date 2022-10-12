Exclusive: Journalist and Manchester United fan discusses Carrick tactics and playing style as Middlesbrough rumours rumble on

Michael Carrick remains in contention to land the Middlesbrough job, despite reports saying otherwise.

A report from TeessideLive this morning has confirmed that former Manchester United and England midfielder Carrick remains in contention to land the Middlesbrough job.

Boro are looking for their next boss after parting ways with Chris Wilder earlier this month and Carrick is a name in the frame.

It’d be Carrick’s first managerial job and so there’s an element of risk for Middlesbrough.

But we spoke to journalist and Manchester United fan Aiden Beswick about what Boro fans could expect from their potential new manager.

He said:

“Michael Carrick is an interesting choice for Middlesbrough given his previous coaching experience. However, he has worked under three managers with different styles at Manchester United – something that has helped develop him as a coach.

“In his three games in caretaker charge of United, Carrick opted twice (against Villarreal and Arsenal) for their usual 4-2-3-1 formation used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but had a higher line when out of possession, allowing for an instant press.

“In United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, Carrick opted for a more narrow 4-4-2 diamond formation. This change saw nine outfield players back in defensive phases, while the striker would be ready for a counter if possible. In all of Carrick’s three games in charge, he set United up to counter with six men going forward and the back-four remaining in defence.

“Several of United’s goals also came from the wide players. They would cut inside from the wide positions and play drilled crosses to those in the box, as opposed to a more traditional high-cross for players to head in. What can be taken from Carrick’s brief time as a caretaker head coach/manager, is he likes a high press when the ball in with the opposition’s goalkeeper and defenders, he wants six men forward on the counter as options and all but the striker back when defending.

“It’ll be interesting to see how Carrick does at a club he hasn’t worked with before, especially with their current form and league position. However, I’m expecting there to be a transition period, as expected with any new manager, before Carrick adds his own stamp to to Boro squad and aims for them to climb the table.”

With Carrick seemingly adopting this new style of high pressing and fast counter-attacks then, he might yet be a good fit for Middlesbrough who have a lot of creativity and pace on the flanks in players like Isaiah Jones and Ryan Giles.

Middlesbrough also have some pace and flair down the middle in players like Rodrigo Muniz.

As ever, Carrick would need time to really showcase what he can do as a manager, but whether owner Steve Gibson would be willing to give Carrick enough time to do so remains to be seen.

Middlesbrough return to action v Blackburn Rovers this weekend.