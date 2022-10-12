Ex-Sunderland midfielder emerges as surprise contender for Middlesbrough job

Middlesbrough are looking at the possibility of appointing former Sunderland midfielder and current U18s boss Lee Cattermole as their new boss, i News has said.

Middlesbrough’s search for a new boss has led them far and wide, though it’s been to no avail as of yet.

Boro took the decision to sack Chris Wilder at the start of last week following a dismal start to the new season. It will be hoped the next boss can lead the club away from the drop zone and up the Championship table when they assume the vacant post.

Now, amid the extensive speculation, i News has reported that an internal appointment isn’t out of the question.

Their report states that along with current caretaker boss Leo Percovich, U18s boss and former Sunderland and Middlesbrough midfielder Cattermole is one also being looked at after impressed in his role in the youth academy.

Cattermole, who retired in 2020, also holds a UEFA A licence.

Fits the profile?

A lot of the coaches linked with the vacant Boro job fit the profile of young coaches looking for their managerial break, and Cattermole certainly fits into that category.

The 34-year-old hasn’t held a senior management role and he’s only been in his Middlesbrough job since January 2022.

It would be a gamble given the ambitions of Boro and their precarious position, but it shows an obvious change in ethos when it comes to appointing a new boss after previously having Neil Warnock and Wilder, two experience operators, in charge to no avail.

With Michael Carrick discussions reportedly breaking down, it will be interesting to see just who the next Boro boss is.