Contract update emerges regarding emerging Huddersfield Town star with deal expiring next summer

Huddersfield Town have a 12-month extension option included in the contract of emerging midfield star Etienne Camara, Yorkshire Live has said.

Huddersfield Town’s youth academy has been increasingly productive over recent seasons.

There’s a number of young players emerging through the ranks at the John Smith’s Stadium that look to have the potential to become first-team regulars and even push on to play at a higher level.

French starlet Camara certainly looks to be among them. He’s a player many supporters have had an eye on during his academy performances and now that he’s broken into the Terriers’ first-team, he looks as though he could be a future star.

As it stands though, his contract will run out at the end of the season.

Thankfully, it has been confirmed by Yorkshire Live that although his deal is up next summer, Huddersfield Town hold an option to extend Camara’s stay by a further 12 months if they wish.

A new star for Fotheringham?

Camara had been in and around the first-team picture under Danny Schofield in the early stages of the season and was handed his first Championship start by caretaker boss Narcis Pelach.

He’s now played all 90 minutes in the last two games for Mark Fotheringham’s side, putting in a pair of impressive displays.

It certainly seems that the new boss has faith in Camara to perform at this level despite his limited experience and age, but the 19-year-old has shown why he’s one fans have been keeping a close eye on during his development in the academy.

And with an extension option included in his contract, it seems Huddersfield Town have his services secured until 2024 providing they take up the clause.