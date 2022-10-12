Conflicting reports emerge regarding Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough talks after breakdown claims

Middlesbrough are continuing talks with Michael Carrick and the 41-year-old remains in the frame for the Boro job despite claims of a breakdown in talks, Teesside Live has said.

Middlesbrough’s managerial post has been vacant for just over a week now.

The Championship club made the decision to part ways with Chris Wilder earlier this month following their dismal start to the new season, and plenty of names have been linked with the job since then.

Among those mentioned has been ex-Manchester United no.2 Carrick, though new reports stated on Tuesday morning that talks had broken down and he was unlikely to take up the post as his first managerial job.

Now though, Teesside Live has provided a new report with conflicting claims.

They state that discussions between Middlesbrough and Carrick are in fact still ongoing.

It is added that the Boro hierarchy are insistent on taking their time with their next managerial appointment to ensure they get the right figure in to lead them away from the relegation zone and back up the Championship table.

The search goes on…

After the appointment of experienced operators in Neil Warnock and Wilder failed to bear fruit, it seems Middlesbrough are looking to take a different direction with the likes of Carrick fitting into the category of young, up and coming coaches.

Plenty of the other candidates linked fit into that description too. With that in mind, it makes sense that Boro want to take time over the appointment, to ensure that despite the inexperience of some coaches linked, like Carrick, they’re the right man to take the club forward.

It remains to be seen just how the continuing Carrick talks pan out though amid conflicting reports on the situation.