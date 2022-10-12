Comment: After securing Joe Edwards’ future, Plymouth Argyle must tie this star down to a new deal too

Plymouth Argyle are a club moving in the right direction, with Steven Schumacher’s side currently sat at the top of the League One table.

Judging by the quality of performances, the passion of the Plymouth Argyle supporters seems to be matched by the playing squad too.

Club captain Joe Edwards epitomises that, so Wednesday’s news of his new contract was met by delight.

✍️ We are delighted to confirm that Joe Edwards has put pen to paper on a new deal, keeping him at @homeparkstadium until the end of the 2024/25 season. Congratulations, Joe.#pafc — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) October 12, 2022

There remains a number of key players out of contract at the end of this season though, so the work on new deals can’t stop there. Among those out of contract next summer is centre-back Dan Scarr, and the attention must turn to securing his future.

A key figure at the back…

Since signing from Walsall on a two-year deal in the summer of 2021, Scarr has become a vital player for the Pilgrims.

He’s a towering presence at the heart of Schumacher’s back three, often picking up second balls and handing it to the midfielders to distribute and start attacks. His towering aerial presence makes him a threat at the top end of the pitch as well as a wall in defence too.

Scarr is among the players who look to have really bought into the philosophy and project at Home Park as well.

His honesty and openness with supporters has been on show, apologising on Twitter for his dubious sending off and difficulties in passing against Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

Buzzing for the lads! Another great win at home! Clean sheet for the birthday boy and all the strikers on the score sheet 🤩 Apologies to you all for the sending off! 😤 I blame the gaffer for not subbing me off before that for not being able to pass to a green shirt! #pafc https://t.co/bEBPSGqjyq — Dan Scarr (@D_Scarr) October 8, 2022

It’s things like that that are much appreciated by supporters and help maintain the feelgood factor at the club, despite a challenging afternoon for Scarr by his own admission.

Scarr is surely among the out of contract players that the Pilgrims will be keen to keep beyond the end of this season. And after skipper Edwards’ new deal, this could be the perfect time to move and secure the popular centre-back’s long-term future and keep the momentum going in Devon.