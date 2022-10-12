Charlton Athletic general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (12.10.22)

Charlton Athletic boast a storied history in the English Football League and now play their football in the third-tier, as they have done for just over two seasons now.

Charlton Athletic dropped back into League One in 2020 after a season-long adventure in the Championship.

They’ve had Lee Bowyer, Nigel Adkins and Johnnie Jackson in charge since, though Ben Garner is the boss currently at the helm and tasked with leading the Addicks back to the upper echelons of the division after a difficult 2021/22 season.

The Addicks will be hoping to add to their storied history in the future too.

Across the 2000s, they enjoyed a sustained seven-year spell in the Premier League, seeing some fantastic talents don the red and white over the years before dropping down the leagues.

But how well do you know the club’s past and present?

Test your knowledge in our Charlton Athletic general knowledge quiz here!