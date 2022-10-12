Bristol City general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (12.10.22)

Bristol City have a storied history in the English Football League, with Nigel Pearson currently the man tasked with leading the Robins in the Championship.

Bristol City are currently in their eighth consecutive season of Championship football, during which they’ve safely affirmed their place in the division but not quite been able to take themselves to the next level and earn a play-off finish.

Pearson is currently the boss at Ashton Gate and will be hoping that he can be the man to take the Robins to the next level.

An encouraging start to the season displayed the ability that the club have in their ranks, but as has been all too often in years gone by, inconsistency has seen them fall away somewhat.

But, all the same, it will be hoped the future is a bright one for Bristol City .

