Bolton Wanderers swoop to sign former Oxford United talent

Bolton Wanderers have added young goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman to their B team ranks, a report from The Bolton News has said.

Bolton Wanderers’ assembly of a B team has seen them bring in a whole host of new players into their ranks.

The team is mainly made up of players who are from the club’s own academy and looking to transition into first-team football and talents who have been let go by other academies, giving them another chance to push for a breakthrough in the EFL.

Now, as per The Bolton News, the latest to join up is young goalkeeper Chapman.

The 20-year-old, who signed for Oxford United last summer, has signed after seemingly departing the U’s. The length of his contract at the Kassam Stadium was not public knowledge though Karl Robinson described him as a talent for the future, but his departure has not been reported anywhere either.

Besides, he now links up with Bolton Wanderers’ B team in his latest bid to forge a career in the senior game.

Pushing for a breakthrough…

It remains to be seen just how Chapman fares with Bolton Wanderers, though the former Oldham Athletic and Oxford United man will be hoping to catch the eye in the B team with a view to breaking into Ian Evatt’s senior side in the future.

Before then though, the priority will be earning a long-term stay.

The deal with Bolton Wanderers runs through until the end of the season, so it will be hoped he can impressive for the club’s second-string side and prove he deserves to stick around for keeps at the University of Bolton Stadium.