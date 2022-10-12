Blackburn Rovers general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (12.10.22)

Blackburn Rovers have an illustrious history behind them and Jon Dahl Tomasson is the man currently tasked with taking the Lancashire outfit back to the promised land.

Blackburn Rovers are currently in their fifth consecutive season of Championship football.

They returned to the second-tier back in 2018 after finishing in 2nd in League One the season prior, and they’ve been focused on rebuilding and cementing their place in the division since while looking to push towards the play-off spots.

Rovers fell just short under Tony Mowbray in the 2021/22 campaign, and after his departure, a new era has begun under Tomasson, who will be aiming to take the club to the next level after taking up his first managerial post in the United Kingdom.

But how well do you know the club’s past and present?

Test your knowledge in our latest Blackburn Rovers general knowledge quiz at the bottom of the page!