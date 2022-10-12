Blackburn Rovers boss reveals injury to key player in Wigan Athletic defeat

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has provided an update to The Lancashire Telegraph on why defender Daniel Ayala was substituted in the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic in midweek, revealing he has picked up an injury.

Blackburn Rovers’ inconsistency continued on Tuesday night, again following up a win with a defeat. This time it was at the hands of Wigan Athletic, who triumphed 1-0 at the DW Stadium thanks to Nathan Broadhead’s second-half winner.

The result means Tomasson’s side remain in 7th, although if Wednesday’s results go against them they could drop a few places in the table. Not only was the result an issue for Rovers, but they also have fresh injury concerns, with centre-back Daniel Ayala substituted in the 68th minute.

Speaking to The Lancashire Telegraph, the manager confirmed Ayala ‘felt something’ and will be assessed ahead of their trip to the Spaniard’s former side Middlesbrough at the weekend.

They do have options to cover in his absence, with Dom Hyam and Scott Wharton likely to continue in the back-line, alongside either Ash Phillips or Clinton Mola.

A huge blow for Blackburn Rovers…

Consistency has been an issue for the club so far this season and if they are to mount a push for promotion and a place in the top six they will need their best players fit and available. Therefore, the injury to Ayala comes as a huge blow for Blackburn Rovers.

They do have players to come in temporarily and should still have enough to get by. However, they will want to get Ayala back to full fitness as quickly as possible in order to give them the best chance of achieving their goals for the 2022/23 campaign.

With the centre-back set to be assessed, it may not be as bad as first feared. Blackburn Rovers’ staff, players and supporters will certainly be hoping this is the case, especially considering how key Ayala is to the way Tomasson wants to play.