3 realistic Teemu Pukki replacements Norwich City should consider as key update emerges

Reports emerged yesterday claiming that Norwich City talisman Teemu Pukki is weighing up his future at the club.

Pukki sees his Norwich City contract expire at the end of this season.

The Finn is now in his fifth season at Carrow Road and it could well be his last, after what’s been a memorable stint with the Norfolk club.

His goals would certainly be missed if he moves on, and they’d need replacing.

Here we look at three realistic Pukki replacements Norwich City should consider…

Keinan Davis

Davis is currently on loan at Watford from Aston Villa, with the Hornets reportedly having the option to make his stay permanent.

The 24-year-old impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season but couldn’t earn himself a place in the Villa first-team.

He’s scored twice in seven league outings for Watford so far, and if he impresses once again but can’t get into the Villa side then he’ll surely be weighing up his options.

Davis would bring a degree of physicality to the Norwich front line which Pukki currently provides, and in time he could become as prolific as the Finn too.

Ross Stewart

The Sunderland striker netted 26 goals in League One last season. He has five in seven Championship outings this time round but he’s currently sidelined with a thigh injury.

Norwich City were actually linked (The Sun on Sunday, 27.03.21) with Stewart earlier in the year, but nothing came of it obviously and Stewart remains at the Stadium of Light where he’s been linked with a number of teams.

Stewart is out of contract at the end of the season but there’s believed to be an option for the Black Cats to extend his stay – if Norwich are promoted are Sunderland achieve an uninspiring Championship finish, Stewart may well look for a new challenge and Norwich could give him a Premier League opportunity.

Lucas Joao

Reading striker Lucas Joao is another name who is out of contract at the end of this season. The 29-year-old has been in the Championship for a number of years now, and he’s always been scoring goals.

He did so at Sheffield Wednesday and he’s been prolific for Reading since arriving in 2019, with his best season coming in the 2020/21 campaign where he netted 19 Championship goals.

He’s had his injury problems in the past but he fit and firing at the moment, with three in 10 league outings for the Royals so far this season.

Joao could be a shred option for a lot of clubs next summer.