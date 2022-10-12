3 realistic replacements Birmingham City should consider with Krystian Bielik recall possible

Birmingham City midfielder Krystian Bielek could be recalled by parent club Derby County in January in an attempt to boost the Rams’ chances of an immediate return to the Championship.

That’s according to the man himself, who admitted during an interview with Polish media that the decision will be down to Derby County in the New Year.

Bielik has been an influential player since arriving at St. Andrew’s, quickly becoming a guaranteed starter for head coach John Eustace. The ex-Charlton Athletic man has provided much-needed physicality and steel into a Blues midfield that was lightweight and easily-bypassed before his introduction.

With the possibility of Bielik being recalled in January, we’ve picked out three realistic replacements Birmingham City should consider if the Polish ace heads back to Pride Park…

Luka Milivojević

Milivojević’s presence in the Crystal Palace team is beginning to lessen with the Serbian only playing a combined 74 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, all of which have come from the bench.

The 31-year-old has been a commanding figure at the heart of the Palace midfield for the best part of seven seasons but has struggled for regular gametime with the arrival of Cheick Doucoure from French club RC Lens in the summer.

January could be the time for Milivojević to move on, and with his physicality the former Anderlecht man would be an experienced head that could mentor Blues’ youngsters in midfield such as Hannibal Mejbri and George Hall.

Pape Matar Sarr

Birmingham City are no strangers to loan moves for Premier League prospects, and we have highlighted a Tottenham Hotspur youngster that could fill the shoes of Bielik if he is Derby-bound in January.

Senegalese international Sarr is a product of the renowned Metz academy in France and had a breakout Ligue 1 season in 2020/21 that prompted Spurs to secure his services. The 20-year-old was loaned back to Metz last year and impressed in a side that struggled overall.

Sarr’s tall and slender frame doesn’t give away his ability to battle and cover large areas of the pitch in a short space of time. With first-team opportunities unlikely in Antonio Conte’s side, Sarr could benefit from a first English loan and would be a coup for Blues if they were able to lure the talent to St Andrew’s.

George Dobson

Rounding off our list of replacements is a player that has league-leading statistics in the third tier of England so far this campaign.

Charlton Athletic man Dobson has won 35 tackles, more than any other player in League One and ranks highly for successful defensive actions and duel success rate amongst other midfielders.

A significant offer might have to be tabled for the Addicks to allow Dobson to leave, but considering the players’ enforcer reputation and physical attributes the sum could be worthwhile in order to fill a Bielik-shaped void in the Blues team.