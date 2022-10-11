Wigan Athletic boss becomes latest name to be linked with West Brom job

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson is ‘in the frame’ for the West Brom job, reports Football Insider.

Richardson, 42, guided Wigan Athletic to promotion from League One last season.

He’s since overseen a steady start to this season but now Football Insider are reporting that Richardson has ‘admirers in the West Brom boardroom’ as the Baggies search for Steve Bruce’s successor.

A number of names have already been linked with the job including Chris Wilder, Scott Parker, Carlos Corberan and many more, but Richardson is the latest name to be mentioned.

Leeds-born Richardson represented the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Accrington Stanley and more during his playing career, before working as Paul Cook’s no.2 at Accrington.

Richardson later followed Cook to Wigan Athletic before eventually taking the reins, and steering the club back into the Championship after the Latics entered administration in 2020.

A good potential appointment?

Richardson is still a largely inexperienced manager. But his showing with Wigan has asserted him as one of the best up-and-coming managers in the Football League and these links to West Brom are a credit to the job he’s done with Wigan.

He worked wonders at the club last season, operating on a very tight budget and playing some commanding football along the way.

And Wigan have been holding their own in the league this season despite a very quiet summer in the transfer window.

But whether Richardson has the credibility to take on a job the scale of West Brom, with the deep-lying issues they have, remains to be seen.

It’ll be a difficult task for whoever comes in, but someone with more experience of being down near the bottom of the Championship table might be more suited.