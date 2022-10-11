What’s former Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers man Jan Kirchhoff up to these days?

Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers both had Jan Kirchhoff on their books during his time in England.

Kirchhoff, now 32, spent the vast majority of his playing career in his home nation of Germany.

After time in the youth academies of Kickers 16 and Eintracht Frankfurt, Kirchhoff made his breakthrough into senior football with Mainz 05, playing 64 times for the club before joining German giants Bayern Munich on a free transfer in July 2013.

He played 12 times for the club and spent time on loan with FC Schalke before embarking on a new challenge in England, signing for Sunderland on a permanent basis in the winter of 2016.

Kirchhoff’s debut vs Tottenham Hotspur was one to forget but he would go on to earn praise for his performances as the Black Cats staved off relegation. The rest of his time at the Stadium of Light have ravaged by injury though, leaving at the end of his deal in 2017 after 23 outings for the club.

He would return to the game in February 2018, signing for Bolton Wanderers after a successful trial. Kirchhoff left the club in the summer after only four outings though.

Short spells back in Germany with 1.FC Magdeburg and FC Uerdingen followed before deciding to retire in summer 2021.

But what’s Kirchhoff up to these days?

Well, after calling it a day on his playing career at only 30, Kirchhoff’s footballing career hasn’t come to an end.

Upon retiring, he took up a role in the youth academy of VfB Stuttgart. He spent a year as the assistant manager of the Bundesliga side’s youth outfit before stepping up to the club’s second-string side.

Kirchhoff took up the role as Frank Fahrenhorst’s no.2 earlier this year and remains in the post to this day.

Although he didn’t quite hit the heights many might have thought he would when he earned a move to Bayern Munich, Kirchhoff looks as though he’s got a future in the dugout ahead of him after a relatively early retirement.