What’s former Sheffield United and Coventry City man Michael Doyle up to these days?

Sheffield United and Coventry City both had Michael Doyle on their books during his playing career.

Doyle, now 41, spent the vast majority of his career in England after starting out in the academy of Scottish giants Celtic.

The Dublin-born midfielder never played for the Bhoys but picked up experience on loan in Denmark with AGF Aarhus before heading south of the border with Coventry City in the summer of 2003.

A spell of seven-and-a-half years on the books with the Sky Blues followed, with the brief exception of a stint on loan at Leeds United. He was a mainstay in the middle of the park for the club and eventually became club captain before moving on elsewhere in the hunt for more game time.

Doyle then signed for Sheffield United in winter 2011, going on to spend four-and-a-half-years at Bramall Lane.

He found consistent action there too, notching up a hefty total of 231 appearances for the Blades. He then moved on to join Portsmouth in the summer of 2015, remaining in Hampshire for two years and playing 96 times before returning to former club Coventry City.

In his second stint with the Sky Blues, Doyle took his Coventry City appearance total to a hefty 372, helping them win promotion back to League One via the League Two play-offs. He then moved on to Notts County in January 2019, where he would see out his career before retiring officially only this summer.

But what’s Doyle up to these days?

Despite only officially retiring this summer, Doyle never played for County in the 2021/22 season.

He had taken up a role as Ian Burchnall’s assistant manager for the campaign, delving into coaching for the first time as he looked at options beyond the end of his playing days in the middle of the park.

Burchnall was then named manager of League One new boys Forest Green Rovers after Rob Edwards’ switch to Watford.

He brought Doyle to The New Lawn with him and he is now assistant manager of the club, who sit 21st in League One.