What’s former Birmingham City man Roger Johnson up to these days?

Roger Johnson made 76 appearances for Birmingham City between 2009 and 2011.

The now 39-year-old had a short but successful stint with Birmingham City, being an integral part of the team that finished 9th in the Premier League and won the 2011 Carling Cup.

Johnson joined the club from Cardiff City to Birmingham City for a reported £5m as Alex McLeish looked to bolster his backline options ahead of a return to the Premier League.

His first season in top-flight football could not have gone any better as Blues finished in the top half of the league.

They went a record-breaking 12-match unbeaten run during the 2009-10 campaign, with the defensive partnership between Johnson and Scott Dann being a constant in the team.

The Ashford-born man also had a knack of providing important moments at the other end of the pitch, most notably when getting the assist for Nikola Zigic’s opener in a Carling Cup final triumph over Arsenal at Wembley.

However, good times in the Second City did not last when Blues were relegated at the end of the 2010-11 season. This saw a large number of the club’s big names and earners move elsewhere including Johnson, who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in July 2011 for £4m.

But what’s Johnson up to these days?

1 of 10 Who stood in as caretaker manager after Harry Redknapp's departure in September 2017? Eric Black Lee Carsley Steve Spooner Craig Gardner

The 6”3 defender was greeted in the Black Country by Mick McCarthy and the captain’s armband when he moved to Wolves, showing the manager’s admiration towards his new signing.

A poor run of results meant McCarthy was sacked in February 2012 and Johnson was given limited match action under new boss Terry Connor.

Wolves endured a double relegation from the Premier League to League One, and at the start of the 2013-14 season Johnson was loaned to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. Johnson made 17 appearances in the first half of the term before being loaned to Premier League West Ham, where he played six times in all competitions.

He returned to Wolves the following season but remained out of favour, resulting in the termination of his contract in February 2015 and bringing an end to a difficult period in Johnson’s career.

The Valley and Charlton Athletic was Johnson’s next destination for the remainder of the 2014/15 season, where he played 14 times before being released.

After a tumultuous few years in England, a complete change of scenery was in order and Johnson moved to Indian Super League side FC Pune City for their 2015 season. He then returned to Charlton Athletic the following year but only managed six appearances during an 18-month contract.

Next up was a move to National League Bromley, where Johnson made 52 appearances between 2017-2019. The ex-Birmingham City man gained his UEFA coaching A licence whilst playing in the fifth tier, which allowed him to join the U23’s setup as manager.

In September 2022, National League North side Brackley Town announced Johnson as their new manager. Now, his side are currently 10th in the standings after 11 matches, with the club surely aiming for promotion after finishing in the play-offs for the past five campaigns.