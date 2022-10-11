Tottenham Hotspur youngster dealt cruel injury blow on loan at Preston North End

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed that on loan Tottenham Hotspur man Troy Parrott has picked up a fresh injury.

Parrott, 20, scored his first goal in 13 Championship appearances for Preston North End when they beat Norwich City last time out.

But just minutes later, Parrott was forced off with an injury and now Lilywhites boss Lowe has told the club:

“He’s had his scans and whatnot. It’s not as bad as we first thought, but we’re obviously in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur as well now because he’s their player.

“I think the World Cup’s come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we’ve got that break.”

Parrott impressed on loan with MK Dons last season. He then earned himself another Championship loan with Preston after previous failed spells with the likes of Millwall, but Parrott has found it hard in front of goal once again.

Parrott though has been an important player for Preston.

“I’m gutted for Troy because obviously he just scored his first Championship goal as well,” Lowe continued. “Although he’s been out the team, he’s been fantastic.

“He’s alright, he’s in good spirits now. He’s got over it, and we’ve just got to make sure he’s alright for the next time he’s available.”

Preston have struggled in front of goal this season, with just seven goals to their name in their opening 13 league fixtures – three of those of course coming at Carrow Road last weekend.

And so losing Parrott for the next couple of months it seems will come as a real blow to Lowe and of course to Parrott as well, who had just discovered his scoring touch for Preston.

A blow for Troy…

Parrott first left Spurs on loan in 2020. He joined Millwall but he was perhaps thrown in at the deep end, then being recalled and sent to Ipswich Town in League One.

He struggled there too but showed a lot of promise with MK Dons last season, earning himself another move to the Championship.

And just as he started to impress, he’s been dealt an injury blow.

Parrott will surely be devastated at the injury but like Lowe says, the World Cup break could be a blessing in disguise for Parrott who could yet use that break to make a full return to fitness, and hopefully hit the ground running in the New year.

Up next for the Lilywhites is a trip to Bristol City tomorrow night.