‘This is what I want’ – Carlos Corberan speaks out amid links to West Brom and Middlesbrough jobs

Carlos Corberan has spoken to Sky Sports (via Birmingham Live) about his return to management, following rumours linking him to the vacant manager’s jobs at both West Brom and Middlesbrough.

Both West Brom and Middlesbrough are in the hunt for a new manager having parted company with Steve Bruce and Chris Wilder in recent days. The pair are monitoring the availability of several of the same targets, including Michael Carrick, Rob Edwards and Carlos Corberan.

The latter left his post as Huddersfield Town boss at the end of last season and appointed head coach of Greek giants Olympiacos. However, he was sacked after a run of poor performances and results and is unattached as things stand.

As cited by Birmingham Live, the 39-year-old has given an interview to Sky Sports on his desire to return to England as he feels as though he has a point to prove.

“I think for me it is really important that the club makes the right decision about which coach they want, which style they want, what is the vision of the club,” he said.

“My job [at Huddersfield Town] was not finished because it is true that when you are really close, when you are at Wembley and have 90 minutes to achieve something very important. When you finish the game my feeling was clear, I want to come back and achieve.

“This is what I want – the feeling that I did not finish my job here in England. It was the aim to put a team in the Premier League [from] the Championship.”

Middlesbrough and West Brom remain without a full time manager as things stand, and are both under interim management with Leo Percovich taking the reins at the Riverside and U21s coach Richard Beale in charge of the Baggies.

His desire to step back into management, and in England in particular bodes well for both Middlesbrough and West Brom in their hunt for a new manager. They have reportedly spoken with Corberan already and it shows he has a willingness to return.

There are other options for both sides but none of the names linked have proven their worth in the Championship as much as Corberan. Carrick and Edwards have not shown they can do it in the second tier, whilst the Spaniard guided the Terriers to 3rd place and play-off runners-up just last season and should be a priority for the clubs linked.

It didn’t work out for him at Olympiacos and he will also have a point to prove in terms of his managerial abilities. The Baggies and Boro are in desperate need of a change of fortunes and it remains to be seen who, if anyone, can get them away from the relegation zone between now and the end of the season.