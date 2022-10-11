Teemu Pukki’s stance on Norwich City future discussed with fresh interest reported

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki is ‘considering his future’ amid interest from the MLS and elsewhere, reports claim.

Pukki, 32, is now in his fifth season at Norwich City.

The Finnish striker has scored four goals and assisted three in 12 Championship outings so far this season, but he sees his current Carrow Road contract end next summer.

He was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window just gone, though it’s said that no clubs matched their valuation of Pukki.

And now, emerging reports say that Pukki is weighing up his Norwich City future with the striker having ‘plenty of interest’, including interest from the MLS.

Pukki, who has 108 caps for Finland, has made 179 appearances for Norwich City to date, scoring 82 times and earning two promotions with the club.

He netted 11 times in the Premier League last time round, and 11 times in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign too.

Where next for Pukki?

Pukki is still only 32 years old and whilst he might be coming to the end of his prime years, he’ll still have plenty of years left ahead of him.

And after five years at Norwich City, it’d be understandable that he’d fancy a new challenge in the coming months and a move to the MLS would be an exciting potential oppurtunity.

With his contract out next summer, he’s free to arrange a pre-contract deal with overseas teams as of January – a summer move seems more likely, with Pukki looking unlikely to leave the club midway through another promotion charge.

He remains an important player for Dean Smith’s side, who go up against Watford this weekend.