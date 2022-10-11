TalkSPORT pundit says Aston Villa are crying out for Watford ace as PL struggles continue

TalkSPORT pundit and former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor says Villa are ‘crying out’ for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, after last night’s 1-1 draw v Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa have endured a slow start to this season.

Steven Gerrard’s side currently sit in 16th place of the Premier League table having taken just nine points from their opening nine games of the season.

They came close to signing Sarr from Watford in the summer transfer window, but the move fell through and the Senegalese attacker remained at Vicarage Road.

But after last night’s draw with Forest, Agbonlahor took to Twitter, saying:

We’re crying out for a sarr from Watford. Some pace! — Ga11agbon (@ga11agbon) October 10, 2022

Sarr, 24, has scored four and assisted three in nine Championship appearances so far this season.

His side currently sit in 12th place of the table after undergoing a managerial change which saw Slaven Bilic replace Rob Edwards, but the ex-West Ham boss has made a pretty poor start.

Could Sarr be on the move in January?

Given Watford’s decline down the Championship table, Sarr may well be looking for the exit in January.

Villa seemingly came close to signing Sarr in the summer but the two parties couldn’t agree on personal terms – whether they’d be able to do so in January remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

But Sarr is certainly someone who could add pace and a bit of flair to a lot of Premier League teams and so expect the Senegalese to attract fresh interest in the next transfer window.

Watford return to action v Norwich City later this week.