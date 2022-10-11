Serie A giants eyeing Blackburn Rovers star Brereton Diaz in bid to rejuvenate attack, report claims

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz has now emerged as a target for Serie A giants AC Milan, Italian news outlet Sportcafe24 has claimed.

Blackburn Rovers man Brereton Diaz has been at the centre of transfer speculation for some time now.

His exponential rise in stock has made him one of the Championship’s most widely-known players, largely thanks to his exploits with the Chilean national team after his international allegiance switch in the summer of 2021.

The 23-year-old’s deal at Ewood Park runs out next summer, so speculation over his future has been rife and it will likely continue that way until there’s a definite resolution to the situation.

Now, as per Sportcafe24, a new side has entered the race for his signature.

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly looking to rejuvenate their attack and could turn to Brereton Diaz.

The club are said to be following him with interest, so it remains to be seen if it develops into something more concrete over time.

A situation to resolve…

Blackburn Rovers will be hopeful that there is some clarity regarding Brereton Diaz’s future sooner rather than later.

He’s drawn plenty of interest from abroad and those outside of the country will be able to strike a pre-contract agreement with the forward in January if they wish, meaning Rovers would lose him for nothing and he’d head to his selected destination at the end of his contract.

In an ideal world, Brereton Diaz pens a new deal to stay at Ewood Park. At the very least, they should hope to get a fee for him, though as time passes, it seems more and more likely that they may not get anything for their latest star.