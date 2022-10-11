Reporter reveals 39-year-old’s position in chase for Middlesbrough job amid Carrick developments

Middlesbrough managerial candidate Rob Edwards is seemingly still in the running for the vacant post at the Riverside despite Michael Carrick emerging as the top target, as per Alex Crook.

Middlesbrough’s hunt for a new boss has been ongoing for over a week now.

They decided to part ways with Chris Wilder last Monday following their dismal start to the new campaign. Leo Percovich has taken the reins on an interim basis since while a whole host of bosses have been linked with the vacant post at the Riverside.

Michael Carrick looks to have emerged as a strong contender though, with talks said to be on the cards.

These claims have been echoed by talkSPORT reporter Crook. But speaking on Twitter, he interestingly stated that former Watford boss Edwards is a candidate that is ‘still at the table’ after an interview took place over the vacant post last week.

He said:

#MUFC legend Michael Carrick now seen by #Boro as their top target to replace Chris Wilder and is now in formal talks. They want a head coach as oppposed to a manager. Rob Edwards still at the table after being interviewed last week. @talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 11, 2022

Deserving of a second shot?

Edwards earned himself the Watford managerial post in the summer after doing a stellar job in getting Forest Green Rovers promoted to League One last season.

His start at Vicarage Road was sluggish and after it intially seemed as though the club hierarchy were willing to grant him time to get things working, they returned to their ways and relieved Edwards of his duties before he’d even really got started.

The 39-year-old remains a promising coach though and many believe he was hard done by in being sacked so early, so a return to management with Middlesbrough could be the chance he deserves to prove himself in the division.

It remains to be seen how the managerial search pans out though, with Carrick emerging as a serious contender.