Report makes definitive claim on ex-Burnley boss’ future as West Brom rumours rumble on

An emerging report from Mirror says that former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is ‘holding out for a Premier League job’ amid speculation linking him with West Brom.

West Brom are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Steve Bruce earlier this week.

The Baggies have since been linked with a number of potential managers including the likes of Carlos Corberan, Chris Wilder and Gary Rowett to name a few.

And of course, Dyche’s name has popped up in reports and in bookmakers’ lists.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for West Brom? Tomasz Kuszczak Thomas Gaardsoe

The former Burnley boss guided the Clarets to promotion from the Championship in 2016 and kept the club in the top flight for six seasons.

But an emerging report from Mirror says that Dyche is ‘holding out for a Premier League job’, effectively ruling him out of the West Brom running.

The 51-year-old Dyche has been out of management since leaving Burnley last season.

Mirror have suggested that West Brom have a three-man shortlist for their current job, with Gary Rowett, Chris Wilder and Carlos Corberan on that list.

Moving on…

Dyche has Premier League credibility and so it’s understandable that he’s holding out for a job in the top flight.

A West Brom move for the 51-year-old seemed ambitious from the get-go, but there’s still some decent options available to the Baggies who really need to make a smart appointment.

They could yet be facing relegation into League One if they don’t bring in a manager who knows the division, with the Baggies sat in 22nd place of the table and now winless in their last eight league fixtures.

Up next for West Brom is a trip to Reading this weekend.