Peterborough United team news and predicted XI to face Forest Green Rovers with summer signing nearing full return

Peterborough United host Forest Green Rovers in League One this evening.

Peterborough United look to have recovered from a slip in results that saw them slide away from the upper echelons of the division. Grant McCann’s side are now undefeated in three but would have been hoping for more from their recent draw to Burton Albion.

Reigning League Two champions Forest Green Rovers have had a difficult start to the campaign, currently sitting in the relegation zone due to a run of poor results. However, the recent win against high-flyers Bolton Wanderers will have undoubtedly boosted the squad’s morale.

A win for Peterborough United could see them move into the top six, whilst Forest Green Rovers would move out of the relegation zone if they are able to pick up all three points.

Peterborough United team news

Kelland Watts has resumed training after being sidelined with a knee injury since joining on loan from Newcastle United.

Oliver Norburn is still on the road to recovery, injuring his knee in March whilst on international duty with Grenada.

Predicted XI (4-3-3)

Bergstrom (GK)

Ward

Knight

Kent

Butler

Taylor

Fuchs

Thompson

Poku

Clarke-Harris

Jones

It has been a positive start to the season for the Posh, playing attacking football that has overwhelmed almost every side that they have come up against so far. Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has once again proven to be clinical in front of goal for Peterborough United, finding the net nine times in 12 outings.

Forest Green Rovers may have their work cut out for them against an in-form Peterborough United side that will be aiming for a play-off spot.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.