Online speculation linking West Brom with Coventry City boss clarified by trusted reporter

West Brom ‘have not made any contact’ with Coventry City regarding the availability of manager Mark Robins.

West Brom are searching for a new manager after sacking Steve Bruce yesterday.

Several names have so far been mentioned alongside the opening at The Hawthorns, with Coventry City boss Robins touted by several bookmakers and by many online.

And speculation online has led to CoventryLive’s Andy Turner clarifying Robins’ apparent links to West Brom.

1 of 10 Who was the last Coventry City player to win the club's Player of the Season award in consecutive campaigns? Dom Hyam Aron Gunnarsson Muhamed Konjic Dion Dublin

Turner writes:

“CoventryLive understands that West Brom have not made any contact with the Sky Blues and are believed to be currently looking elsewhere for a replacement for 61-year-old Bruce.”

Robins, 52, is now in his second spell as Coventry City boss, having managed over 300 games in charge of the both and with the vast majority of those coming in this current stint.

He won the EFL Trophy with Coventry in 2017, earned promotion from League Two the following season and then promotion from League One in 2020.

His side finished in 12th place of the Championship table last season in what was an impressive campaign, but Coventry City currently sit bottom of the Championship table after a dismal start to this season.

Robins going nowhere?

Robins will understandably draw attention from fans of clubs looking for new managers. His CV speaks for itself and it wouldn’t be a surprise if teams like West Brom did show an interest, but it seems like Robins to West Brom is just online speculation.

That will come as good news to Coventry City fans who still have a lot of faith in Robins, despite their side’s poor start to this season.

Robins’ side go up against Cardiff City this weekend, whilst West Brom face Reading.