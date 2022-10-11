Millwall boss Rowett opens up on reported Championship transfer interest in Leeds United loan star

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he isn’t surprised to see loan ace Charlie Cresswell attracting interest from elsewhere amid his impressive displays at The Den.

Millwall recruited Cresswell on loan from Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

The England U21 international has made a decent start to life at The Den too. Although the Lions haven’t been quite as defensively sound as they would have hoped, Cresswell’s three goals and one assist have ensured his contributed in other ways too.

It was claimed by The Sun on Sunday (09.10.22, page 61) that his displays had drawn interest from Norwich City too.

Now, Rowett has delivered his verdict on the links.

Speaking to News At Den (quotes via the Southwark News), Rowett said that he’s not surprised to see the Millwall loan ace attracting attention amid his strong performances, adding that he can’t control the external stories so stays focused on picking a winning side. He said:

“It’s not a surprise, he’s been really, really good.

“For a first loan, to come into a difficult division when we’ve probably not been at our best in that period, he’s done really, really well.

“All the external stories and whatever, I’m not surprised,” he added. “He’s a really good player and one with a lot of potential.

“I can’t control all of those things. All I can do is try and pick the team that I think is going to win the game and then try to give the players that are not in the side an opportunity to try and stake their place.”

1 of 15 Who played for Millwall the most times? Steve Morison Neil Harris

One to watch for January?

Cresswell’s loan deal with Millwall is a season-long one, but situations can change so it remains to be seen if he does indeed see out the full campaign at The Den.

January recall options mean parent clubs have the chance to reassess the situation in the winter, so it will be interesting to see if Leeds United take the chance to either bring Cresswell back to Elland Road or recall him to send him to another club for the second half of the campaign.

It seems Rowett is a big admirer of the young centre-back, so he will surely be hoping he can hold onto him for the duration of the season.