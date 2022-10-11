Middlesbrough interested in former Bayer Leverkusen boss for vacant managerial role

Middlesbrough are keen to talk to Hannes Wolf over the vacant manager’s job at the Riverside, according to Sky Sports.

Middlesbrough are searching for a new man in the dugout following the sacking of Chris Wilder last week. Leo Percovich has taken temporary charge in the interim, guiding them to a win and a loss in his two games so far.

Percovich will continue to take the reins until Wilder’s successor is decided, with chairman Steve Gibson already having held talks with the likes of Michael Carrick, Carlos Corberan and Rob Edwards.

However, one new name has been thrown into the fold, with reports from Sky Sports stating Middlesbrough are keen to speak with Hannes Wolf.

The 41-yea-old German has managed the likes of Borussia Dortmund II, VfB Stuttgart, Hamburg, Genk, the Germany U18s side, and most recently Bayer Leverkusen on a caretaker basis, amongst others.

Could be a strong replacement…

Although a relative unknown to many in England, Wolf does come with a big reputation having managed some big clubs in his native Germany and with Genk in Belgium. He could be a great replacement for Wilder and offer something different to what is available closer to home.

Wolf guided VfB Stuttgart to a 2nd placed finish in the 2. Bundesliga back in 2017, and so has shown he has what it takes to gain promotion to the tier above. If he was to seal a switch to Middlesbrough, supporters and the hierarchy at the club will be hoping for similar results.

From the names linked with the vacant job at the Riverside, it seems apparent Gibson is eyeing up a successor who is younger and could potentially be at the club longer term. This has had mixed success at Boro in the past, but Wolf could prove to be someone to take the club forward for the foreseeable future.