Latest QPR news: Injury updates, supercomputer predicts R’s season + more

QPR are rapidly emerging as title contenders in the Championship, after winning their last three league fixtures.

QPR have lost just one of their last nine in the league, winning four of their last five to move level on points with both Norwich City and Sheffield United ahead of them.

The R’s beat Reading last time out, winning 2-1 and doing so without their star man Chris Willock who sustained a hamstring injury in the Sheffield United game before.

But Mick Beale says that Willock’s injury isn’t too serious and that he should be back and available in time for the Norwich City game at the start of next month.

Elsewhere, Ethan Laird was forced off in the Reading game, but Beale also says that his injury isn’t a serious one.

Beale said of Laird:

“It’s a tight hamstring. He was close to me and just said, ‘look, I’m feeling a bit of tightness’, so I’m not going to mess around with that. I don’t think it’s anything more than that at the moment, he hasn’t pulled anything.”

Beale has earned high praise since taking charge of QPR. And his former club Aston Villa have struggled so far this season, potentially highlighting the important of Beale at Villa Park.

At least that’s what Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth thinks. He said in a recent interview with GiveMeSport when discussing Villa’s slow start:

“I don’t think it can be underestimated either that Michael Beale, his [Steven Gerrard’s] assistant who was at Rangers and he came to Aston Villa, left the club because he wanted to become a manager himself.

“And look how well he’s done at Queen’s Park Rangers after quite a shaky start… So, I think there are a lot of factors that you need to take into consideration.”

Lastly, a supercomputer courtesy of fivethirtyeight.com has predicted how each team will fare in the Championship this season, and it’s predicted QPR to finish in 5th.

Their prediction gives QPR an 18% chance of promotion and a 6% chance of winning the league title.

You can check out their full prediction here.