Latest Portsmouth news: Pompey scouting striker alongside L1 rivals, concerns emerge regarding two injuries + more

Portsmouth are experiencing a slight drop in form after a strong start to the season, though they still occupy 4th place in the League One table.

Portsmouth are currently three games without a win after drawing 1-1 with Fleetwood Town in their last outing.

The dip in momentum has seen them lose ground on Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, though Pompey do still have two games in hand on all three of those sides.

Following the tie with Scott Brown’s men, a couple of injury concerns have emerged though.

Michael Jacobs complained of a tight hamstring during the warm-up ahead of the Fleetwood Town clash, dealing him yet another injury blow as he bids to break back into Danny Cowley’s starting XI.

Cowley also shed light on a complex issue young midfielder Jay Mingi is dealing with.

The former West Ham United and Charlton Athletic talent is struggling with compartment syndrome, which restricts blood flow to his shins and causes swelling. The News states it’s an issue that has hampered Mingi on and off for some time now, with Cowley explaining he had enjoyed a strong week of training before the problem flared up in the warm-up.

In other news, Portsmouth are among the sides to have been linked with Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff.

The 25-year-old has 15 goals in 13 National League games and is said to have been scouted by a number of sides. Football League World has claimed Millwall, Blackpool, Reading, Plymouth Argyle, Peterborough United and Barnsley are all taking an interest alongside Pompey.

Finally, on the academy front, professional development phase coach Zesh Rehman has told The News the club plan on continuing their method of picking up youngsters from Premier League academies.

Pompey boast a whole host of top talents in their ranks already, so it will be hoped that steady flow of promising players can provide first-team boss Cowley with some promising players to pick from in the years to come.

There’s no midweek or weekend game for Portsmouth coming up, so they’ll be preparing for a trip to Charlton Athletic next Monday.