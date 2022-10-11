Latest Plymouth Argyle news: Pilgrims watching Notts County star, Schumacher reveals big injury blow + more

Plymouth Argyle are flying in League One at the moment, sitting pretty at the top of the table after 13 games.

Plymouth Argyle’s fine form continued with a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend too. The three points keeps them clear of Ipswich Town in 2nd with the fight for promotion sure to be an exciting one yet again.

However, key midfielder Danny Mayor was absent again as the Pilgrims secured the win and an update has since emerged on the blow that has been keeping him sidelined.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Steven Schumacher confirmed a torn calf is set to keep Mayor out for four to six weeks at least.

While Mayor’s injury is a blow, it’s not all bad news at Home Park at all. More tickets have been secured for their away trip to MK Dons this weekend, and a new transfer target is said to have emerged on the Pilgrims radar.

Football League World has claimed that the League One leaders are among the sides to be watching Notts County’s in-form talisman Macauley Langstaff, who has 15 goals in 13 National League games so far this season.

They’re not the only side to be linked though. All of Millwall, Blackpool, Reading and Portsmouth were also mentioned in the new report, while Peterborough United and Barnsley were mentioned as interested parties last week.

It remains to be seen if the reported interest develops into anything serious, with Schumacher already blessed with strong striking options.

Finally, one of said striking options Sam Cosgrove could have seen his future pan out very differently had a move to Sheffield Wednesday gone through last January. The Sun on Sunday (09.10.22, page 61) stated the Owls pulled out of a deal to sign the new Plymouth Argyle star, so who knows how that might have changed the path of his career.

Schumacher and co are without a midweek game, so their next tie is the aforementioned trip to face MK Dons this weekend.